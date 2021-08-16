Sweden evacuates embassy employees from Afghanistan

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said Monday that 19 embassy employees had been evacuated from Kabul to Doha, Qatar and they'll eventually flown to Sweden.

Earlier Monday, Norway and Denmark said that the bulk of the embassy staff were out of Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Norway Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said for the sake of the Norwegians it was done overnight.

Denmark's Defense Minister Trine Bramsen told Danish broadcaster DR that while most Danish diplomats had been evacuated, “there are still Danes'', and others in the country still to be flown out.

Challenges include being able to land at Kabul's chaotic airport, he said. But there's a struggle, too, to get people to the airport, “a very difficult operation”, Bramsen was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)