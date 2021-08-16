No flights leaving Kabul as desperate people crowd tarmac, Germany says
- Country:
- Germany
No evacuation flights are leaving Kabul airport at the moment because desperate people trying to flee the country are blocking the tarmac, a spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said on Monday. "I understand there is no air traffic at the moment because a large number of desperate people are crowding the tarmac," the spokesperson told journalists in Berlin.
Forty staff from the German embassy were flown out to Doha overnight, he said, adding a small team of less than ten staff would remain at Kabul airport to coordinate evacuations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Olympics-Hockey-Germany reaches semis with 3-1 win over Argentina
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,097 - RKI
Olympics-Equestrian-Britain's Townend retains lead, Germany's Jung falls back
Olympics-Equestrian-Britain's Townend retains lead, Germany's Jung falls back
Olympics-Hockey-Germany reaches semis with 3-1 win over Argentina