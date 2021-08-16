Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Germany to sell up to a quarter of its Lufthansa stake

The WSF has said it would sell the complete stake, which is currently worth more than 1 billion euros, before the end of 2023. Lufthansa plans to issue new shares, probably before the Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 15:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Germany to sell up to a quarter of its Lufthansa stake
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany plans to sell up to a quarter of its 20% stake in Lufthansa over the coming weeks, the German finance agency said on Monday, citing positive developments at the bailed-out airline.

Lufthansa shares fell as much as 4.9% to 8.81 euros in early trade after the announcement. The state's 20% stake was acquired for 300 million euros ($353.67 million) as part of a bailout for the German carrier as the company and the entire aviation sector took a battering from the coronavirus crisis.

Lufthansa had received a 6 billion euro package from Germany's economic stabilization fund (WSF), which was set up to help companies to ride out the pandemic. The WSF has said it would sell the complete stake, which is currently worth more than 1 billion euros, before the end of 2023.

Lufthansa plans to issue new shares, probably before the Sept. 26 parliamentary elections, to help it to return bailout money to taxpayers. Shareholders have approved a potential capital increase of up to 5.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8482 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021