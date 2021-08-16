Left Menu

Silver tumbles by Rs 505, gold marginally down

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 15:38 IST
Silver tumbles by Rs 505, gold marginally down
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold prices declined by Rs 42 to Rs 45,960 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,002 per 10 gram.

Silver plunged by Rs 505 to Rs 61,469 per kg from Rs 61,974 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,774 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.50 per ounce.

Gold prices pared previous gains on stronger dollar on Monday, according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

