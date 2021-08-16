Left Menu

Revenue per available room in top six Indian cities rises 84.7 pc in Q2 2021: JLL

The revenue per available room RevPAR in the top six Indian cities saw an 84.7 per cent year-on-year growth during the second quarter of 2021, according to global real estate consultant JLL.All six markets -- Goa, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai -- witnessed growth in RevPAR performance in Q2 2021 April-June over the same period last year, which was impacted by the complete lockdown, JLLs Hotel Momentum India HMI Q2 2021 said.

Mumbai witnessed the highest growth in occupancy level, registering a 17.7 per cent increase in Q2 2021 over the same period last year. Chennai recorded 99.6 per cent growth in RevPAR followed by Hyderabad with 89.6 per cent, JLL said in a statement.

''Whilst Q2 2021 has been extremely hard on hospitality sector given the brutal second wave, we take some encouragement from the way business has resumed. Flights are filling up; holiday destinations are running the full house, and we have witnessed pick up in wedding bookings too,'' JLL, South Asia, Hotels and Hospitality Group, MD, Jaideep Dang said.

Operations have become a very tricky affair, with managing employees and costs given sudden demand fluctuations, he added.

