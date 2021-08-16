Sigmoid CEO, Lokesh Anand, Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® India has recognized Lokesh Anand, the CEO of Sigmoid as one of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 in the mid-sized category. This unique study by Great Place to Work® India was conducted to gain insight into the various ways in which organizations dealt with the VUCA environment intensified by the pandemic. Great Place to Work® India then validated the study with employees through a detailed survey.

''I am delighted to have been recognized by Great Place to Work® India as one of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 but this recognition belongs more to the incredible leadership team who are the heart of Sigmoid's success. It reflects the people-first culture we have built at Sigmoid. As an organisation we exhibited unwavering resilience, agility, and empathy while taking on the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,'' said Lokesh Anand, CEO and Co-founder, Sigmoid.

The 'India's Best Leaders in Time of Crisis 2021' Study was a Great Place to Work® India initiative to identify leaders who have demonstrated exceptional ability in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. Out of approximately 700 companies studied this year, 75 leaders have been recognized for their exemplary leadership during this very challenging year. Only 25 of these leaders are spearheading mid-size organizations (having 100-500 employees). The list of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 is published here.

''We redefined organizational goals to adapt to the changing demands, recreated a superlative customer experience in the virtual environment, prioritized health and safety of employees, fostered transparent communication, and built a remote and sustainable business continuity plan,'' added Lokesh.

Sigmoid took several initiatives to help employees, partners, customers, and the community at large to emerge stronger from the Covid-19 crisis. The company rolled out a special policy that provides insurance and special leaves to Covid positive employees. From Covid-19 emergency supplies assistance, wellness sessions with doctors to providing counseling for emotional support, Sigmoid always went one step ahead to ensure the welfare of its employees amidst the pandemic. The company focused on listening to employees, and importantly had two-way communication more frequently. Through town halls and one-to-one connects, the leadership team at Sigmoid frequently communicated with the employees and apprised them about business progress and organizational strategies for tracking revised business goals. About Sigmoid Sigmoid enables business transformation using data and analytics, leveraging real-time decisions through insights, by building modern data architectures using cloud and open source. Some of the world's largest data producers are engaging with Sigmoid to solve complex business problems. Sigmoid brings deep expertise in data engineering, marketing analytics, artificial intelligence, and DataOps.

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL™.

