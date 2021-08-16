Room to Read set to launch a nationwide campaign

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Room to Read announces, a powerful, three-week-long campaign #MaiJahanSeekhnaWahan for the early grade children across India starting August 15 to September 8, 2021. On the occasion of Independence Day, this nation-wide campaign called #MainJahanSeekhnaWahan where #IndiaGetsReadingAtHome will be launched across nine Indian states: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand and the resources developed for the campaign would be translated in four different languages, i.e., Hindi, Marathi, Telegu and Kannada. The campaign shall be in line with the initiatives taken by the state governments to bring learning to where the child is.

This three-week campaign is positioned around sending a clear message to the parents that a. learning is possible anywhere! and b. how well it can be made possible. The campaign #MaiJahanSeekhnaWahan where #IndiaGetsReadingAtHome is focused on bringing learning to where the child is, especially in the new normal. The campaign says that the child can learn anywhere, at any time, with any available resources if the space/environment is congenial. While RtR acknowledges the explicit learning outcomes through teaching-learning at school, the idea is to get parents/caregivers invested in the child's learning and create a favourable atmosphere for holistic development.

The objective of the said campaign is to spread awareness and enable parents for supporting their child's learning ecosystem in simple ways, through the launch of this powerful campaign, RtR wants to empower parents and communities to become active partners in helping their children 'read' and 'learn' especially when schools are shut. The best learning experience for children comes when the significant adults in their lives- parents, teachers, and other family and community members work together to encourage and support them. Schools alone cannot address all of a child's developmental needs, the meaningful involvement of teachers, parents and support from the community are essential. This is a Room to Read initiative to support 'foundational literacy' and 'continuity of learning'.

This campaign aligns well with the recent Ministry of Education and various State government initiatives as well. The campaign would be live on five social media platforms during the campaign - Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter. WhatsApp would be used extensively as the medium to disseminate the content further to the target audience. Sourav Banerjee, Country Director at Room to Read says, "We strongly believe that any child can read anywhere, can learn anywhere. During the campaign, we intend to equip parents and caregivers with easy-to-use tools, to understand how spending as little as 15 minutes in a day, can do wonders for their child's language learning and growth."

Room to Read plans an India-level Webinar on this International Literacy Day, i.e., 8th September'21. Reading this Campaign #MainJahanSeekhnaWahan, aligned with the encircling theme of creating an enabling environment congenial to our child's learning. The theme of the webinar is "Learning in Multiple Ecosystems: Home, School and Community". Invitations will be sent to renowned academic experts to discuss the theme in depth. Room to Read, a non-profit organization is improving literacy and gender equality in education in the developing world.

