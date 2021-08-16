Five new distinctions for global broker of choice HotForex

Multi-asset broker HotForex continues to be recognized by esteemed institutions around the world for its commitment to providing unparalleled trading services.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new awards range from Best Forex Broker to Best Customer Service Experience in a reflection of the wide variety of products and services offered by the global broker of choice.

Advertisement

A HotForex spokesperson commented: ''We are thrilled that we continue to reach such a wide audience. We have always been committed to being honest, open and transparent and are dedicated to continuing to provide the same level of excellence. Our five new awards are: • Best Forex Broker Asia from Global Business Review Magazine • Best Forex Broker Latin America from Global Banking and Finance Review • Best Client Fund Security – Global from International Business Magazine • Best Market Research & Education Global 2021 from Capital Finance International Magazine • Best Customer Service Experience - Global from World Business Outlook'' Advantages of trading with HotForex HotForex remains committed to providing the best possible trading experience by offering great trading conditions, superior trading tools and safe and secure trading. Its success in its ambitions has made it a global broker of choice to over 2.5 million account holders around the world. • Low spreads and flexible leverage • A wide range of account types and trading tools • MT4 and MT5 platform options for all devices • Free negative balance protection • Market leading insurance up to €5,000,000 • Daily market analysis • Live webinars from a team of experts • 24/5 support team that speaks over 27 languages Visit the HotForex website today to find out more about their award winning services.

About HotForex HotForex is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 2.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 45 coveted industry awards in its ten year history. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to trade Forex and CFDs online.

Risk warnings: Trading Leveraged Products such as Forex and Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830182/HotForex_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)