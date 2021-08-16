U.S. temporarily pauses Kabul evacuations flights to clear airfield- official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has temporarily halted all evacuation flights from Kabul to clear people who had converged on the airfield, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Monday.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not say how long the pause would last.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- U.S.
- Kabul
Advertisement