Escorts Ltd. facilitates over 37000 COVID-19 free vaccinations in and around Faridabad

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility program, Escorts Ltd., India's leading engineering conglomerate, conducted over last 42 days free COVID-19 vaccination camps, inoculating over 37,000 residents in and around Faridabad district in Haryana. The initiative named "COWINNER" commenced on 2nd July at QRG Health City, Sector 16, Faridabad and concluded on 12th August 2021.

ANI | New Delhi, (Delhi) | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:42 IST
New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Under its Corporate Social Responsibility program, Escorts Ltd., India's leading engineering conglomerate, conducted over last 42 days free COVID-19 vaccination camps, inoculating over 37,000 residents in and around Faridabad district in Haryana. The initiative named "COWINNER" commenced on 2nd July at QRG Health City, Sector 16, Faridabad and concluded on 12th August 2021. Escorts COWINNER campaign was carried out in association with medical partners, QRG Health City, and Sarvodaya Health Care. To facilitate easy registrations and appointments, Escorts used an app developed by its technology partner, Plan8, accessible to general public.

The initiative adhered to all stated guidelines and protocols in collaboration with District Administration, Faridabad. People above 18 years of age were encouraged to register on this app and be a beneficiary of this social programme of Escorts. Speaking on the inoculation drive, Bharat Madan, Group CFO & Corporate Head, said, "The second wave of pandemic has been difficult for all. Vaccination is a good solution currently in sight to break the COVID-19 chain. Government has been putting its best efforts in broadening inoculations. Escorts' community vaccination initiative, COWINNER, is a humble contribution to the vaccination drive. We feel it is our collective responsibility to help the nation come out of this pandemic. We thank our partners, beneficiaries and the district administration for their whole-hearted support in making this drive immensely successful."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

