Left Menu

Indian Railways begins assured transit time services with Gateway Rail

The Indian Railways ran first train under the new freight express scheme which assures transit times from inland container depots (ICDs) to maritime ports with Gateway Rail's export train service on the Independence Day.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:48 IST
Indian Railways begins assured transit time services with Gateway Rail
Gateway Rail Freight operates a fleet of 31 trains and 335 owned road trailers. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways ran first train under the new freight express scheme which assures transit times from inland container depots (ICDs) to maritime ports with Gateway Rail's export train service on the Independence Day. The train left from ICD Garhi-Harsaru and reached Mundra port within a record 22 hours 10 minutes.

"With this, Gateway Rail offers the lowest transit time among all the ICDs in NCR, from our ICD Garhi-Harsaru to the three west coast ports of Nhava Sheva, Mundra and Pipavav," said Chairman and Managing Director Prem Kishan Gupta. "This will not only help in improving service levels for our customers, but also attract new exporters in the NCR region to ICD Garhi-Harsaru. In addition, this also increases the overall competitiveness of rail transport over road."

Gateway Rail Freight Ltd is a subsidiary of Gateway Distriparks Ltd and handles all rail operations of the Gateway group. It provides inter-modal logistics and operates its own rail-linked ICDs at Gurugram, Faridabad, Ludhiana, and Viramgam. It also operates a domestic terminal at Mumbai.

The company operates a fleet of 31 trains and 335 owned road trailers at its terminals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021