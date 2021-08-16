Exxaro Tiles shares close with over 10 pc premium in debut trade

Shares of Exxaro Tiles on Monday debuted on the stock market and closed with a premium of over 10 per cent against its issue price of Rs 120.

The stock made its debut at Rs 126, a marginal gain of 5 per cent from the issue price on BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

As the trade progressed, it jumped 10.25 per cent to Rs 132.30 on both the exchanges.

It closed at Rs 132.25, a gain of 10.20 per cent on BSE, and on NSE it ended 10.25 per cent higher at Rs 132.30.

In volume terms, 7.41 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 46.33 lakh shares at NSE during the day. Exxaro Tiles' initial public offering received 22.68 times subscription earlier this month.

The Rs 161.08-crore initial public offer (IPO) had a price range of Rs 118-120 per share.

Pantomath Capital Advisors was the book running lead manager to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)