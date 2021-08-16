Left Menu

NLCIL generating uninterrupted power to support nation for six decades

The glittering function commenced with the welcome address by Shri R. Vikraman, Director/HR, NLCIL, wherein he recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
"NLC India Ltd, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Coal is partnering the progress of the Nation for more than 60 years by generating and supplying uninterrupted power, an essential need of the Society", said Shri Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), NLCIL, addressing the 75th Independence Day Celebrations at Neyveli in Tamil Nadu yesterday. The celebrations began with hoisting the national flag at the lawns of the Corporate Office.

During the occasion, the senior-most worker of NLCIL, Shri K.Murugavel, Technician Grade-IA, Central Electrical Repair Shop along with his spouse Smt.M.Parasakthi was honoured by CMD. Shri R. Vikraman, Director (Human Resource), Shri Jaikumar Srinivasan, Director/Finance, Shri L.Chandrasekar, CVO, NLCIL and ShriDigvijay Kumar Singh, DIG/CISF participated in the function.

Pre-recorded cultural programmes by the students of St. Joseph of Cluny Public School, Jawahar Higher Secondary School, Kendriya Vidyalaya and NLC Girls Higher Secondary School, Neyveli by following appropriate COVID-19 behaviour were telecast during the occasion.

Senior Officials, Employees, representatives of Recognised Trade Unions, Associations representing Engineers and Officers, Welfare Associations and WIPS were also present during the celebrations. The function was organized complying with Covid-19 protocols.

As a Central Public Sector Enterprise, NLCIL has been partnering with the progress of the nation for more than six decades. In the present time of the COVID pandemic, power generation being an essential service, NLCIL continued to generate uninterrupted power to support the nation in its strides towards further progress.

(With Inputs from PIB)

