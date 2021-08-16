Left Menu

Khadi exhibition cum sale stall inaugurated at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station

During the visit to the stall, the Minister directed KVIC officials to prominently display the range of Khadi products and the price list so as to attract the passengers visiting the railway station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for MSME Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma inaugurated the Khadi Exhibition cum Sale Stall at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station today. The Khadi India stall has been set up at 75 railway stations across the country to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

During the visit to the stall, the Minister directed KVIC officials to prominently display the range of Khadi products and the price list so as to attract the passengers visiting the railway station. The Minister also appreciated the initiative saying this would help Khadi add new customers to its consumer base, and will give Khadi artisans a bigger marketing platform to promote and sell their products. Apart from the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, KVIC has also set up a Khadi stall at the New Delhi railway station that has received a good response from customers. On 15th August, Khadi products worth over Rs 25,000 were sold at this outlet.

(With Inputs from PIB)

