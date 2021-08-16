Left Menu

Sunny Guglani to head Airbus Helicopters for India & South Asia

Airbus said on Monday it has appointed Sunny Guglani as Head of Airbus Helicopters for India and South Asia. Guglani, 37, will be responsible for growing Airbus civil, parapublic and defence helicopter business in the region, including aftermarket services, the aircraft manufacturers statement noted.He assumed charge on Monday, and will be based in New Delhi, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:10 IST
Airbus said on Monday it has appointed Sunny Guglani as Head of Airbus Helicopters for India and South Asia. ''Guglani, 37, will be responsible for growing Airbus' civil, parapublic and defence helicopter business in the region, including aftermarket services,'' the aircraft manufacturer's statement noted.

He assumed charge on Monday, and will be based in New Delhi, it said. Guglani has been with the company for more than seven years. ''In his past roles, he has worked in the Airbus CEO's office and led the A380 marketing team based in Toulouse, France,'' it mentioned.

He previously headed corporate communications for India and South Asia region before moving to Europe, it said.

Guglani holds a degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Panjab University, India and a Master's Degree in General Management and Finance from LUISS Guido Carli, Italy, it stated.

