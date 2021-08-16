Ringing in the Festivities, Taneira Announces Exciting Offers Across their Pan India Stores and Online

Gift yourself & your loved ones the handcrafted treasures with upto 30% off on a wide curation of products from 12th August 2021 to 12th September 2021 Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Taneira (a TATA Product), the handcrafted and hand-woven ethnic-wear brand offers unique pieces across sarees and lehengas from over 65 regions in India. Customers can now avail amazing offers on over 30,000 products across diverse categories during Taneira’s sale with upto 30% off commencing from 12th August 2021 to 12th September 2021 respectively. The brand aims to provide the rooted yet progressive Indian women with exclusive design, diverse workmanship, authenticity of handcraft, pure and natural fibers: the best of India under one roof. The brand offers unique designs across diverse categories like sarees, lehengas, kurta sets, scarfs and yardage made only from pure & natural fabrics. Every Taneira store provides its customers with an inimitable experience as one is welcomed by the thoughtful blend of cultural and traditional elements. With a curation of products for everyday wear as well as exclusive designs to cater to special occasions, festivals and weddings, Taneira boasts of stylish handcrafted treasures for everyone! The brand is strictly ensuring all safety protocols across their pan-India stores and offering appointment-based shopping with design experts at their stores and personalized video shopping for assistance on tailoring and styling services to enable safe shopping from home.

About Taneira Derived from the word ‘tan’ meaning body and ‘Eira’, the Sanskrit name for Goddess Saraswati (Patron God of art, music, craft and knowledge) and meaning ‘Earth’ in Greek, Taneira aims to provide the rooted yet progressive Indian woman with exclusive design, diverse workmanship, authenticity of handcraft, pure and natural fibers: the best of India under one roof.

Taneira - the youngest brand from Titan Company Limited, offers close to 3000 unique pieces across sarees & lehengas made only from pure & natural fabrics from over 65 regions in India, celebrating the diverse textiles and craftsmanship. We carefully curate products for exclusive designs to cater to all occasions that a woman would want to adorn herself for - festivals, weddings and special occasions. The brand has created an intimate yet relaxed browsing experience and a full-fledged style studio that houses ready-to-wear blouses, bespoke pieces, customization and tailoring services to complete the perfect ensemble.

Launched in 2017, Taneira is now 14 stores strong across Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune.

Taneira is also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com. Image 1: Pastel-hued Banarasi sarees adorned with floral motifs from Taneira Image 2: An intricately woven soft silk green saree with a contemporary magenta blouse and silver zari PWR PWR

