Left Menu

Nepal expedites evacuation of citizens stuck in Afghanistan

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:28 IST
Nepal expedites evacuation of citizens stuck in Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepal government on Monday announced that it was taking immediate steps to evacuate its citizens stranded in Afghanistan after the Kabul government fell to the Taliban insurgents.

The longstanding war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban militants closed in on Kabul before entering the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing embattled President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners to flee the country.

A Nepal Cabinet meeting decided that stranded citizens must be evacuated at the earliest, said Nepal Government Spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.

The Nepal government had already formed a task force involving officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Home, Labour and Employment, Tourism and Civil Aviation and the Police Department to carry out the evacuation operations.

“The Cabinet meeting also directed the authorities formed for evacuation of Nepalis to work in coordination with concerned bodies,'' said Karki.

Similarly, the government has already asked all Nepali nationals currently living in Afghanistan to contact the Nepal government.

Those living in Afghanistan and wanting to return home can now register their name and provide other relevant details in the official website of the Department of Consular, read a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The MoFA has published various ways to contact them including messaging services Viber and WhatsApp.

The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi has already issued a travel advisory not to make any travel plans to Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021