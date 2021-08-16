Left Menu

Krsnaa Diagnostics shares close nearly 4 pc higher in debut

It zoomed 15.25 per cent to Rs 1,099.50 during the trade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:52 IST
Krsnaa Diagnostics shares close nearly 4 pc higher in debut
Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics closed with a premium of nearly 4 per cent on Monday against the issue price of Rs 954.

The stock got listed at Rs 1,025, reflecting a jump of 7.44 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It zoomed 15.25 per cent to Rs 1,099.50 during the trade. It ended at Rs 990.75, a marginal gain of 3.85 per cent.

On the NSE, it listed with a gain of 5.40 per cent at Rs 1,005.55. It closed at Rs 987, a jump of 3.45 per cent.

Its market valuation was at Rs 3,110.72 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 4.31 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 83 lakh shares at the NSE during the day.

The initial public offering of Krsnaa Diagnostics was subscribed 64.40 times.

The Rs 1,213.33-crore IPO was in a price range of Rs 933-954 per share.

Krsnaa Diagnostics provides a range of technology-enabled diagnostic services such as imaging (including radiology), pathology/clinical laboratory and teleradiology services to public and private hospitals, medical colleges, and community health centres pan-India.

The company focuses on the public-private partnership (PPP) diagnostics segment and has the largest presence in the said segment.

