Italy committed to protecting Afghans who assisted Rome's mission -Draghi

Earlier on Monday, the first plane carrying Italian diplomats and some of their Afghan assistants flew into Rome from Kabul -- part of a massive international airlift underway after the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital. The defence ministry said in a statement around 70 people were aboard the military plane. The Italian foreign ministry has said it is planning other such flights, but has not given any details.

Italy is committed to protecting all Afghan citizens who assisted Rome's mission in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday.

In a statement, Draghi added that Rome was working with its European partners to find a solution to the crisis in Afghanistan which would protect human rights, particularly those of women. Earlier on Monday, the first plane carrying Italian diplomats and some of their Afghan assistants flew into Rome from Kabul -- part of a massive international airlift underway after the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital.

The defence ministry said in a statement around 70 people were aboard the military plane. Italian media reported that the Italian ambassador to Kabul was on the flight along with roughly 20 Afghan citizens. The Italian foreign ministry has said it is planning other such flights, but has not given any details.

