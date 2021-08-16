NCUI Haat unveiled in Delhi for products of cooperatives, SHGs

An exhibition-cum-selling platform 'NCUI Haat' for products made by lesser-known cooperatives and self-help groups was inaugurated on Monday at the premises of the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) in the national capital. NCUI is located on August Kranti Marg. NCUI Haat, which is based on the pattern of Delhi Haat, is open to the public now. Speaking at the inaugural function, NCUI President Dileep Sanghani said this Haat will create an enabling environment for ''Sahkar se Samriddhi (prosperity through cooperation)” and work in accordance with the government's policy of going ''vocal for local'' by expanding its reach in all parts of our country.

Appreciating the role of cooperatives during the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to other sectors of the economy, he said NCUI will also take up the task of implementing the government schemes so that the benefits go to the lowest and deprived sections of the society.

He also appreciated the commitment of the government towards cooperatives with the setting up of a separate ministry. NCUI Haat is currently exhibiting the products of those local cooperatives and SHGs, which have not been able to find ready markets due to marketing problems, the cooperative union said in a statement.

The products of cooperatives and SHGs of states like Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Orissa, etc. are exhibiting their products in this Haat, which will expand its reach soon to other states. NCUI Chief Executive Sudhir Mahajan said the union will take steps to enhance the value of these products by collaborating with fashion designing institutes. KRIBHCO Chairman Chandra Pal Singh Yadav and NAFED President Bijender Singh were among others present at the event.