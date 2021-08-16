Sebi asks NCDEX not to launch Chana contract till further orders
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Markets regulator Sebi on Monday directed the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) not to launch new Chana contract till further orders.
For running contracts, the regulator said that no new position will be allowed to be taken and that only squaring up of the position will be allowed, as per a press release.
Advertisement
Issuing directions regarding trading in Chana contracts, Sebi said that ''these directions will be implemented with immediate effect''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sebi
- National Commodity
- Exchange Limited
- Chana
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sebi revises minimum application value, trading lot for REITs, InvITs
BoR insider trading case: SAT dismisses appeals against Sebi order
Fincare Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go ahead to raise Rs 1,330-cr via IPO
Policybazaar files Rs 6,017.5-cr IPO papers with Sebi
Taurus Investment Trust Company, 5 others settle case with Sebi