Sebi asks NCDEX not to launch Chana contract till further orders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Markets regulator Sebi on Monday directed the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) not to launch new Chana contract till further orders.

For running contracts, the regulator said that no new position will be allowed to be taken and that only squaring up of the position will be allowed, as per a press release.

Issuing directions regarding trading in Chana contracts, Sebi said that ''these directions will be implemented with immediate effect''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

