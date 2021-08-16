Left Menu

Olectra Greentech to supply 50 e-buses to Gujarat

The company shall also undertake the maintenance of these buses during the contract period, Olectra said.K V Pradeep, MD, Olectra Greentech said the firm has so far supplied 250 e-buses to Gujarat.The 9-Metre Air-Conditioned buses have a seating capacity of 33 excluding driver with electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable ride.

Olectra Greentech on Monday said it received the Letter of Award from Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) for 50 units of 9-metre electric buses, the city-based firm said in a press release on Monday.

These 50 buses orders are part of the total 353 buses for which the company emerged as winner, it said.

The order will be on a Gross Cost Contract model basis for a period of ten years.

''These 50 electric buses shall be delivered over a period of 12 months. The company shall also undertake the maintenance of these buses during the contract period,'' Olectra said.

K V Pradeep, MD, Olectra Greentech said the firm has so far supplied 250 e-buses to Gujarat.

The 9-Metre Air-Conditioned buses have a seating capacity of 33 (excluding driver) with electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable ride. Besides other facilities, the buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters, the company added.

