If a female passenger feels any discomfort, she can press the panic button that will send an alert to the command centre of the department.We will continue to bring such new buses on the roads of Delhi in the same way in future also, he stated.The first lot of 100 AC Low Floor buses was launched on the city route network in February 2020 under the cluster scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:29 IST
Delhi: Transport minister flags off fleet of 32 buses
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@kgahlot)
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday flagged off a fleet of 32 low-floor AC buses from the Rajghat Depot here.

The buses were flagged off under the cluster scheme of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd. (DIMTS).

Gahlot said the new buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features including panic buttons, GPS, and CCTV cameras with live-streaming facility for emergency situations.

He said the Delhi government has strengthened the existing fleet of public buses in the national capital by adding 452 new ones since March 2020. The total strength of public transport buses in Delhi has now risen to 6,793 buses, said the minister. The Delhi Transport Corporation runs 3,760 buses and the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS) operates 3033 buses under cluster scheme.

''Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, since March 2020, the Delhi government has launched 452, BS VI compliant buses, including 32, that are being dedicated to the people of Delhi today,'' Gahlot said.

He also said that the safety of female passengers has been ramped up. If a female passenger feels any discomfort, she can press the panic button that will send an alert to the command centre of the department.

''We will continue to bring such new buses on the roads of Delhi in the same way in future also,'' he stated.

The first lot of 100 AC Low Floor buses was launched on the city route network in February 2020 under the cluster scheme. During the pandemic period from March 2020, 452 new buses have been inducted under the cluster scheme, Gahlot said.

Currently, cluster buses are operated on 306 city routes network in Delhi. The additional 32 buses will be deployed on four additional Cluster Routes - 993,380,390 and 244, according to an official statement.

