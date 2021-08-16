Left Menu

Windlas Biotech shares close with over 11 pc discount in market debut

The stock ended at Rs 406.70, lower by 11.58 per cent.On NSE, it listed at Rs 437, a decline of 5 per cent from the issue price.

Windlas Biotech shares on Monday made a weak debut at the bourses and closed with a discount of over 11 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 460.

Shares of the company listed at Rs 439, lower by 4.56 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further tumbled 11.95 per cent to Rs 405. The stock ended at Rs 406.70, lower by 11.58 per cent.

On NSE, it listed at Rs 437, a decline of 5 per cent from the issue price. It closed at Rs 407.15, lower by 11.48 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 3.27 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 41 lakh units at the NSE during the day.

The initial public offer of Windlas Biotech, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical formulations, was subscribed 22.46 times earlier this month.

The Rs 401.53-crore offer had a price range of Rs 448-460 per share.

