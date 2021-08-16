India, Nepal hold talks under ‘Oversight Mechanism’, review bilateral economic and developmental projects

India and Nepal on Monday held talks here under their ''Oversight Mechanism'' and comprehensively reviewed all bilateral economic and developmental projects in the Himalayan nation, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ninth meeting was co-chaired by India’s Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal.

The Oversight Mechanism (OSM) was set up in 2016 to monitor the progress of various India-assisted projects and initiatives.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various ministries, departments and agencies of Nepal, officers of the Indian Embassy, consultants, contractors and other stakeholders engaged in implementation of the projects.

It carried out a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation projects since its eighth meeting held on August 17 last year.

Both sides deliberated on the issues at length and agreed to expedite the implementation of such projects.

“The co-chairs noted the progress made in various development projects in the last one year despite the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, which showcased the strength and resolve of our bilateral partnership and the proactive support and facilitation extended by both sides,” the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

It recognised progress in reconstruction of houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot which is nearly complete, completion of 13 road packages in Terai, progress in Arun-III project as well in most of the road and transmission line projects under India’s Lines of Credit and commencement of construction of Integrated Check Post at Nepalgunj.

It was agreed to follow-up on the decisions of the OSM through regular co-ordination to support project implementation and resolve ground-level issues. They also noted with appreciation COVID-19-related cooperation, including the supply of medicines, medical equipment, beds, ICU, ventilators and vaccines to Nepal by India.

The co-chairs agreed to hold the next meeting of the OSM on a mutually convenient date.

