Turkey evacuates 324 people from Afghanistan amid turmoil
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey on Monday evacuated 324 people from Kabul on a Turkish Airlines flight, state broadcaster TRT Haber said, after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital.
Speaking to reporters on arrival at Istanbul, passengers said they had to wait up to three hours on the plane while troops cleared the runway of civilians, adding some had spent the night at the airport.
Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan packed Kabul airport on Monday, prompting the U.S. military temporarily to suspend evacuations as the United States came under mounting criticism at home over its pullout.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- United States
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- U.S.
- Taliban
- Turkish Airlines
- Istanbul
ALSO READ
Olympics-Athletics-U.S. sprinter Richardson applauds Jamaica's 100m clean sweep
U.S. Senate in rare Saturday session on $1 trln infrastructure bill
Olympics-Swimming-U.S. win men's 4x100m medley relay in world record time
Olympics-Swimming-U.S. win men's 4x100m medley relay in world record time
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Baseball-U.S. beat S.Korea to make quarter-finals with Japan; Organisers investigating after athletes drank alcohol together in village and more