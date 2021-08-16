Bullion trader robbed of Rs 1.05 crore in UP

Four motorcycle-borne men snatched a bag containing over Rs 1 crore from a bullion trader here Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Chauki Bag Bahadur area that falls under Kotwali police station.

“The miscreants snatched the bag containing Rs 1 crore (and) 5 lakh from the trader while he was going to deposit the amount at State Bank of India around 10.30 am,” Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover told media.

A SWAT team, surveillance team and an SOG team have been pressed into action to work out the robbery, the officer said.

Police are scanning through the CCTV footage to find detail about the robbers.

The robbers on bikes hit the victim who was riding his scooty with the bag full of cash, police said.

As the victim fell off, they snatched his bag and ran away.

The trader had taken an alternate route to the bank as there was congestion at the Chauki Bag Bahadur crossing, he told police.

