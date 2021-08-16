FM says technical glitches in I-T portal to be sorted out soon
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal will be largely fixed in the next few days and that she has been constantly reminding Infosys about the issue.
''I have been reminding Infosys (the vendor which developed the new portal) constantly, and (Infosys head) Nandan Nilekani has been messaging me with assurances that next couple of days they will sort out majority of problems,'' she said.
To a large extent, the system is far better than what it was in June but still some issues are there, she said.
The revenue secretary is monitoring this on weekly basis, she said, adding the glitches will be fixed largely in the next couple of weeks.
The new income tax e-filing portal 'www.incometax.gov.in' had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7 as it continued to face technical glitches.
Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.
The government has so far paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys between January 2019 to June 2021 for developing the portal.
On June 22, Sitharaman had called a meeting with key officials of Infosys to review the issues on the portal. In the meeting, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) members highlighted the issues faced by taxpayers and tax professionals on the portal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Possibility of setting up textile cluster at Ponduru will be explored:Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rules out cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel for now; says have to pay for past oil bonds.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says rules for scraping of retro tax to be framed soon; will follow law passed in Parliament.
Government committed to GST compensation payments to states: Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says expects revenue to be buoyant in coming months, demand to pick up.