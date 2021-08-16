Left Menu

Pentagon says U.S. and international forces working to clear Kabul airport

16-08-2021
U.S. forces are working with Turkish and other international troops to clear Kabul airport to allow international evacuation flights to resume, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

Kirby told a news briefing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had authorized the deployment of another battalion to Kabul that would bring the number of troops guarding the evacuation to about 6,000.

