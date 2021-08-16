Left Menu

Repairing work on Nauroji Nagar flyover may lead to traffic snarls on Ring Road: PWD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 22:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) will start repairing work on the Nauroji Nagar flyover on the Ring Road from Monday night, officials said.

According to the PWD officials, the work is likely to lead to traffic snarls in the peak hours on the busy road in south Delhi due to the closure of the Moti Bagh-AIIMS carriageway.

A senior PWD official said the traffic department has given permission to restrict vehicular movement for the repair work for 40 days.

He said the expansion joints of the flyover will be changed and the work will be carried out in phases.

''In the first phase, the repair work on the Moti Bagh-AIIMS carriageway will be taken up from Monday night and it will continue till September 5.

''From September 6, the repair work on the other carriageway (AIIMS-Moti Bagh) will be carried out. It will continue till September 25,'' the official told PTI.

He said commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch of the road.

Commuters going towards AIIMS or South Extension from areas such as Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Moti Bagh etc. have been advised to avoid the stretch and take other routes.

According to the traffic police, over 2.5 lakh commuters use the Ring Road every day.

Another PWD official said the maintenance work involves replacement of the expansion joints.

''The flyover is more than two decades old. The expansion joints have a life of 15 years and hence, repairing the expansion joints is important to prevent any bigger problems in the future,'' he said.

The official further said that after September 25, the repair work on the Bhikaji Cama Place flyover will be taken up.

''The work on the expansion joints on the Safdarjung-Dhaula Kuan carriageway of the Bhikaji Cama Place flyover will be started after the completion of the repair works on the Nauroji Nagar flyover. The other carriageway of the flyover was repaired a few months ago,'' he said.

