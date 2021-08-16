Left Menu

German evacuation flight can't land in Kabul, diverts to Tashkent

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-08-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 23:15 IST
The first of three German evacuation planes en route to Afghanistan has diverted to the Uzbek capital Tashkent after it could not land at Kabul airport, a German general said on Monday.

The A400M transport plane circled for more than an hour over Kabul before changing its destination, Lieutenant General Markus Laubenthal told public broadcaster ZDF.

A foreign ministry spokesperson said earlier in Berlin that no evacuation flights were leaving Kabul airport because desperate people trying to flee the country were blocking the runway.

