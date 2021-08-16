Maha: Driver killed in collision between two trucks

A 23-year-old driver was killed in a collision between two trucks near the Butibori area in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when a speeding truck rammed into a stationary truck from behind, an official said. The deceased, Shahrukh Mohd Jagir Mansuri, apparently failed to spot another truck parked along the road, resulting in the accident, he said. The deceased was a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

