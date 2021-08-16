UP cabinet approves policy on operations of airstrips

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-08-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 23:55 IST
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved a policy on the operations of airstrips by flying clubs and training academies in the state.

The policy was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Under the policy, flying clubs and academies selected by the Civil Aviation Department in 13 air strips in the state will be allowed to conduct training programmes at hangars and buildings, an official spokesperson said here.

The 13 airstrips are in Akbarpur (Ambedkar Nagar district), Andhau (Ghazipur), Shravasti, Farrukhabad, Dhanipur (Aligarh), Amhat (Sultanpur), Myorpur (Sonbhadra), Saifai (Etawah), Palia (Kheri), Jhansi, Rasulabad (Kanpur Dehat), Azamgarh and Chitrakoot.

The spokesman said at present there are 17 airstrips in Uttar Pradesh and that under a policy framed in 2007, 12 of these were allowed to function.

According to the spokesperson, the civil aviation sector has undergone a lot of changes in the years since the implementation of the earlier plan in 2007, necessitating a new policy.

