German evacuation plane lands in Kabul, security sources tell Reuters

A German military aircraft has landed in Kabul to evacuate foreign nationals and local Afghan staff, security sources told Reuters late on Monday.

The A400M was to load people to be evacuated and take them to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, one source said, adding passengers would travel on in civilian aircraft from there.

The German military uses Tashkent as a hub for its air bridge to Kabul. The German government has pledged to bring as many foreign nationals and local staff as possible out of Afghanistan while the airport is still open.

