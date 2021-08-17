Kabul airport operations restarted for evacuation flights- Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 02:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon said on Monday that the airfield at Kabul's airport had been reopened after a pause earlier in the day.
An official from the Joint Staff told reporters at the Pentagon that a C-17 landed earlier on Monday with Marines aboard and another C-17 was expected to land later in the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
