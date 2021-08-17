Left Menu

UK's Raab says coordination needed to prevent Afghanistan being used as a base for terrorist groups

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-08-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 02:32 IST
UK's Raab says coordination needed to prevent Afghanistan being used as a base for terrorist groups
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said he and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the need for international coordination to prevent Afghanistan being used as a base for terrorist groups.

"Discussed the need for international coordination to prevent Afghanistan being used as a base for terrorist groups," Raab said on Twitter, adding that a wider approach was needed to ease the plight of the Afghan people. https://bit.ly/3szSL4Z

Raab also said that U.S. and UK "priority is ensuring the safety of our nationals & those who supported our work over the last 20 years."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

 India
3
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
4
Video shows Afghans who clung to plane falling off from sky as flight takes off from Kabul

Video shows Afghans who clung to plane falling off from sky as flight takes ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021