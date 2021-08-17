UK's Raab says coordination needed to prevent Afghanistan being used as a base for terrorist groups
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said he and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the need for international coordination to prevent Afghanistan being used as a base for terrorist groups.
"Discussed the need for international coordination to prevent Afghanistan being used as a base for terrorist groups," Raab said on Twitter, adding that a wider approach was needed to ease the plight of the Afghan people. https://bit.ly/3szSL4Z
Raab also said that U.S. and UK "priority is ensuring the safety of our nationals & those who supported our work over the last 20 years."
