US eases travel advisory for India

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2021 05:21 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 05:21 IST
The US eased its travel advisory for India on Monday, lowering it to Level 2: Moderate.

The new travel advisory of Level 2 – which is considered as safe – came in the wake of the significant improvement in Covid situation in India.

Early this year, the US had put India in Level 4, asking its citizens not to travel to India, which at that point of time was experiencing an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country.

''Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers,” the State Department said.

At the same time, the State Department urged Americans not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest.

They have also been advised not to travel within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

