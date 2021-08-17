PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview - U.S. President Joe Biden said that the turmoil in Kabul was caused by the overthrown Afghan government and its ineffective security forces, adding that the inability of U.S.-backed authorities to hold off the Taliban proved he was right to withdraw the American forces.

- GlaxoSmithKline Plc and CureVac NV said that their second-generation COVID-19 vaccine produces a stronger immune response compared to the German biotech's first vaccine, citing a new study. - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has fined UK's Pearson Plc a million dollars to settle charges on it misleading investors about a 2018 cyber intrusion involving the theft of millions of student records.

- Banks and advisers are poised to make more than 200 million pounds in fees if the 6.3 billion pound takeover of British aerospace engineer Meggitt Plc by U.S. company Parker-Hannifin Corp goes through. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

