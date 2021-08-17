Seven injured as car crashes in school car park in southern England - Telegraph

Six children and an adult were taken to hospital with injuries after a car crashed in a school car park in southern England on Monday evening, the Telegraph reported.

At least one person was reported to have been pinned under the Tesla Inc Model 3 in a car park of a college in Sussex, the report said https://bit.ly/3sp9TtL, adding that the exact number was not clear. A spokesperson for the Sussex police told the newspaper the police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrians on College Road, Ardingly, shortly after 4.30 pm local time on Monday.

"One child has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. Six others were also taken to hospital by road, including three children with potentially serious injuries," the police spokesperson said, according to the report.

