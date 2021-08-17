Left Menu

Seven injured as car crashes in school car park in southern England - Telegraph

A spokesperson for the Sussex police told the newspaper the police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrians on College Road, Ardingly, shortly after 4.30 pm local time on Monday. "One child has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. Six others were also taken to hospital by road, including three children with potentially serious injuries," the police spokesperson said, according to the report.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 08:31 IST
Seven injured as car crashes in school car park in southern England - Telegraph

Six children and an adult were taken to hospital with injuries after a car crashed in a school car park in southern England on Monday evening, the Telegraph reported.

At least one person was reported to have been pinned under the Tesla Inc Model 3 in a car park of a college in Sussex, the report said https://bit.ly/3sp9TtL, adding that the exact number was not clear. A spokesperson for the Sussex police told the newspaper the police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrians on College Road, Ardingly, shortly after 4.30 pm local time on Monday.

"One child has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. Six others were also taken to hospital by road, including three children with potentially serious injuries," the police spokesperson said, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
3
Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

 India
4
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021