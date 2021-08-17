Military evacuation flights taking off from Kabul - Western official
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 17-08-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 08:32 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan started taking off on Tuesday morning, a Western security official at Kabul airport told Reuters.
The airport runway and tarmac, overrun on Monday by thousands of people desperate to flee from the Afghanistan capital, are now clear of crowds, the official said.
Advertisement
U.S. forces, which are in charge at the airport, had halted the evacuation flights because of the chaos.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Western
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
As President of UNSC, India will back initiatives that bring peace, stability in Afghanistan, says TS Tirumurti
Will not recognize Taliban if they gain power in Afghanistan by force: EU envoy
Ex-Canadian minister accuses Pak of engaging in 'proxy war' in Afghanistan
Afghans referred to new U.S. refugee program must get themselves out of Afghanistan
Kerala based man moves SC for extradition of his daughter, her kid detained in Afghanistan jail