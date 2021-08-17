Left Menu

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 17-08-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 08:32 IST
Military evacuation flights taking off from Kabul - Western official
  • Afghanistan

Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan started taking off on Tuesday morning, a Western security official at Kabul airport told Reuters.

The airport runway and tarmac, overrun on Monday by thousands of people desperate to flee from the Afghanistan capital, are now clear of crowds, the official said.

U.S. forces, which are in charge at the airport, had halted the evacuation flights because of the chaos.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

