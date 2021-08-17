Indian embassy officials, including ambassador, evacuating Kabul
Indian embassy officials in Kabul, including the ambassador, are being evacuated from the Afghan capital, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry in New Delhi said on Tuesday.
"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately," spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
Thousands of people desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul's airport on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the United States to pause evacuations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arindam Bagchi
- United States
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- New Delhi
- Taliban
- Indian
- India
ALSO READ
65-yr-old man moves SC to bring back her daughter, granddaughter detained in Kabul prison
Taliban warns Turkey of dire 'consequences' over its troops presence at Kabul airport
Powerful explosion hits Kabul-witnesses
New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
Powerful explosion hits Kabul-witnesses