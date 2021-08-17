Left Menu

Indian embassy officials, including ambassador, evacuating Kabul

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 09:04 IST
Indian embassy officials in Kabul, including the ambassador, are being evacuated from the Afghan capital, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry in New Delhi said on Tuesday.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately," spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

Thousands of people desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul's airport on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the United States to pause evacuations.

