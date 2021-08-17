Olectra wins 50 EV bus order from GSRTC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Olectra Greentech has received the letter of award from Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) for 50 No.s 9-meter electric buses. The order is for the supply of an additional 50 electric buses on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis for a period of ten years.

These 50 electric buses shall be delivered over a period of 12 months. The company shall also undertake the maintenance of these buses during the contract period. With this new order, the total order book of Olectra for electric buses against the above and earlier orders are around 1350 electric buses. These 50 buses orders are part of the recently announced L-1 bidder for 353 buses (disclosed on 16th December 2020).

"We are happy to announce that we have bagged 50 electric buses order from Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation. With this new order, our order book size has grown to around 1350 buses. We are already operating buses in Surat. With this new order, the fleet size will be 250 Electric buses in Gujarat state. This is the proudest moment for the OGL team," said K V Pradeep, MD, Olectra Greentech Limited. These 9-meter air-conditioned buses have a seating capacity of 33+Driver with electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable ride. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters, An emergency button, USB Sockets.

The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel around 180 - 200 KMs based on traffic and passenger load conditions. The technologically advanced electric bus has a regenerative braking system which allows the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. The high-power AC charging system enables the battery to get fully recharged in between 3-4 hours. It has an electronically controlled air suspension to ensure comfortable travel. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

