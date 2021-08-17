Left Menu

Chemical tanker overturns in Thane; none hurt

A tanker loaded with Methanol overturned on the Ghodbunder Road here in Maharashtra in the early hours on Tuesday, but no one was injured, a civic official said. The tanker was headed towards Gujarat from Mumbai when the incident occurred at 430 am, the official said, adding that the driver lost his control of the vehicle in an inebriated condition.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-08-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 09:50 IST
A tanker loaded with Methanol overturned on the Ghodbunder Road here in Maharashtra in the early hours on Tuesday, but no one was injured, a civic official said. The tanker was headed towards Gujarat from Mumbai when the incident occurred at 4:30 am, the official said, adding that the driver lost his control of the vehicle in an inebriated condition. A fire engine was deployed at the spot and efforts are on to remove the tanker from the road, he added.

