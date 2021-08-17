Left Menu

Healthtech wearable glucose tracker Ultrahuman raises USD 17.5 mn

By being able to continuously monitor their biomarkers like glucose, users can not only avoid chronic diseases but make lifestyle changes that help them improve their fitness levels for longevity and performance, said Ultrahuman Founder and CEO Mohit Kumar.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-08-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 10:06 IST
Healthtech wearable glucose tracker Ultrahuman raises USD 17.5 mn
  • Country:
  • India

Healthtech wearable glucose tracker Ultrahuman announced on Tuesday that it has raised USD 17.5 million in Series B funding.

This brings the total funds raised so far to USD 25 million, the metabolic fitness platform said in a statement.

The funds raised will be used for geographical expansion and to improve the company's biomarker technology. The Series B funding came from Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge, Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Utsav Somani's iSeed fund, the statement said. ''Marquee founders and angel investors also participated including Tiger Global's Scott Schleifer, Sandeep Singhal, Kunal Shah, Sujeet Kumar, Deepinder Goyal, Gunjan Patidar, Gaurav Munjal, Revant Bhate, Mohit Gupta, Vikram Dhingra and Roman Saini'', it said.

The Ultrahuman Cyborg wearable helps people optimise their exercise and nutrition based on glucose biomarkers, the statement added. “Biomarkers will change how the fitness and the healthcare industry works. By being able to continuously monitor their biomarkers like glucose, users can not only avoid chronic diseases but make lifestyle changes that help them improve their fitness levels for longevity and performance,” said Ultrahuman Founder and CEO Mohit Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021