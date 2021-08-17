Blingvine Launches Rakhi Collection With Beautiful Range of Jhumka Earrings and More

Chandigarh, India – Business Wire India With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, Blingvine has introduced a beautiful collection of designer jewellery for girls. These jewellery pieces are a perfect fit for ethnic wear on such festive occasions.

The bond of siblings holds a very special place in everyone’s heart and is full of cherished childhood memories. From dressing up in elegant ethnic wear to tying Rakhi and presenting gifts to sisters as a symbol of love and care among the siblings, Raksha Bandhan in India is all about cherishing the incredible and unconditional bond of love between brother and sister. Adding more rejoice to the occasion, India’s premium jewellery brand, Blingvine, has curated a collection of festive wear accessories and beautiful jewellery gifts for sisters.

The highlight of this unique Rakhi collection is the traditional style Jhumka earrings with a modern twist. There is an array of beautiful bracelets to choose from to compliment those beautiful Rakhis. It also has high-quality and luxurious 18K gold plated jewellery and pearl sets that are perfect for gifting. The premium jewellery collection from Blingvine is all about adding an essence of festivity and luxury to the outfit.

While introducing the collection Garima Singh, Blingvine’s co-founder said, “Every year we strive to make Raksha Bandhan memorable for our customers. With our festive jewellery collections we try to simplify the confusing and time-consuming shopping process of buying a suitable Rakhi gift for sisters. This year we have tried hard to introduce some gorgeous designs and we are sure our customers will love them.” Blingvine is an imitation jewellery online retailer in India. Since its inception in 2016, it has been able to attract a lot of attention from fashion jewellery enthusiasts, fashionistas and stylists due to its unique designs and international quality standards. Also, with over 100 gifting options to choose from, Blingvine has given its audience a chance to make the most of Raksha Bandhan by offering services to Send Rakhi Gifts to India through its online shopping jewellery portal www.blingvine.com.

For further information, images or interviews, please contact: pr@blingvine.com About Blingvine Blingvine is an online jewellery portal with a difference. Founded by Dr. Garima Singh, an entrepreneur with an eye for fashion, Blingvine has nestled into the hearts and jewellery boxes of women around the country.

With an intuitive e-commerce platform, customers have immediate access to a trending and timeless range of jewellery at affordable prices. As the entire operation is online, Blingvine passes on savings to its dedicated customer base.

Each piece of jewellery presented in the collections is exclusive to Blingvine and crafted with the utmost attention to detail: sparkling Swarovski crystals and Venetian and cultured pearls demonstrate the exceptional standards customers can expect.

