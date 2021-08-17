Left Menu

Infosys to invest $0.45 million in TidalScale Inc

Blue-chip IT major Infosys is making additional investment of USD 0.45 million in California-based TidalScale Inc, taking its total investment in the software-defined-server technology startup to USD 3.45 million.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-08-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 10:57 IST
Infosys to invest $0.45 million in TidalScale Inc
The transaction is expected to be complete by next month.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Blue-chip IT major Infosys is making additional investment of USD 0.45 million in California-based TidalScale Inc, taking its total investment in the software-defined-server technology startup to USD 3.45 million. Infosys had invested USD 1.5 million in TidalScale Inc during 2016. The new investment is intended to be utilised for R&D, business development and working capital needs.

"The company has agreed with TidalScale Inc, leading software-defined-server technology startup, to invest an additional sum of USD 0.45 million (till date the company had invested USD 3 million), taking the cumulative investment to USD 3.45 million as of date) subject to necessary closing conditions," Infosys said in a statement. The transaction is expected to be complete in second quarter of FY2022.

TidalScale's software helps enterprises to virtualise server for faster deployment with reduced cost and improved in-memory compute performance in private/public/hybrid cloud environment. Enterprises who are experiencing exponential growth in data see significant value in TidalScale's offering, said Infosys. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021