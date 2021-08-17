Left Menu

India achieves highest ever COVID-19 vaccination in single day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 11:24 IST
India achieves highest ever COVID-19 vaccination in single day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has administered more than 88.13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, ''India achieves the highest single-day record in #COVID19 vaccine doses. Yesterday will go down in the history of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive.Congratulations.'' Cumulatively, 55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,12,108 sessions across India, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

Besides, the ministry said more than 56.81 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 1,09,32,960 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 55,11,51,992 doses, according to the data available at 8 AM.

More than 2.25 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry stated.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
4
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021