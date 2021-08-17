UK payrolls rise by 182,000 in July - ONS

The number of employees on British company payrolls rose by 182,000 in July from June, as the economy continued to bounce back from its coronavirus lockdowns, tax data showed on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics also said the headline unemployment rate for the three months to June fell to 4.7%. Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected the unemployment rate to hold at 4.8%.

