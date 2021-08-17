Left Menu

UK payrolls rise by 182,000 in July - ONS

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-08-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 11:38 IST
UK payrolls rise by 182,000 in July - ONS
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The number of employees on British company payrolls rose by 182,000 in July from June, as the economy continued to bounce back from its coronavirus lockdowns, tax data showed on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics also said the headline unemployment rate for the three months to June fell to 4.7%. Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected the unemployment rate to hold at 4.8%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
4
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021