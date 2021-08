BRIEF-Plus500 Ltd H1 Revenue $346.2 Million

Plus500 Ltd: * H1 CORE EBITDA $187.6 MILLION

* H1 REVENUE $346.2 MILLION VERSUS $564.2 MILLION YEAR AGO * PLUS500 - NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF $12.6M ANNOUNCED TODAY

* PLUS500 - $60.0M INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED TODAY, REPRESENTING $0.5921 PER SHARE * PLUS500 - BOARD IS INCREASINGLY CONFIDENT ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR PLUS500:

* PLUS500 - EXPECTS REVENUE TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF CURRENT COMPILED ANALYSTS' CONSENSUS FORECASTS WITH SUSTAINABLE GROWTH TO BE DELIVERED OVER MEDIUM TO LONG TERM * PLUS500 - HY ARPU $1,037 VERSUS $1,718 REPORTED YEAR AGO

* PLUS500 - CLIENT DEPOSITS REMAINED HIGH IN H1 2021 AT $1.1 BILLION (H1 2020: $1.7 BILLION, H2 2020: $1.2 BILLION) * PLUS500 - HY AUAC $622 VERSUS $634 REPORTED YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

