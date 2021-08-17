Plane carrying French evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Abu Dhabi -minister

The first French military plane carrying French evacuees from Afghanistan landed overnight in Abu Dhabi, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday, adding that France was working on running further flights out of Afghanistan.

Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians resumed early on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)